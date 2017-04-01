Fire claims life of IR man
West Iron County firefighters battled a blaze at 1119 N. River Ave. that took the life of a 60-year-old Iron River man on Dec. 26. The cause of the fire is unknown. IRON RIVER—A house fire claimed the life of a 60-year-old Iron River man on Dec. 26
Kicking up snow and fun at the 40th Christmas Eve Bowl
The annual Christmas Eve Bowl pickup football game is an established local tradition. In the 40th edition this year, 11 diehards, ranging in age from mid-20s to early 60s, converged upon Nelson Field for the latest installment. One problem arose
The annual Christmas Eve Bowl
Participants this year included: Tony Han, Andrew Ridolphi, Dan Schive, Brandon Aho, Justin Sieger, David Pellizzer, Tyge Benson, Tony Cristan, D.J. Hebert (who was chosen MVP), Tom Whear and Tyler Stafford. 
Celebrating 100 years of international bird conservation
LANSING— Piping plover. Peregine falcon. Kirtland's warbler.    These species may not be tip of the tongue for every Michigander, but thanks to a number of conservation efforts – and important legislation marking its centennial anniversary this year

Appointment to HHS Board confirmed
IRPD investigating attempted robbery

Participants this year included: Tony Han, Andrew Ridolphi, Dan Schive, Brandon Aho, Justin Sieger, David Pellizzer, Tyge Benson, Tony Cristan, D.J. Hebert (who was chosen MVP), Tom Whear and Tyler Stafford.

Kinner driven to excel in and out of athletics
Nocerini fits in and stands out for Forest Park
FP shifts youth football program to eight-man
Wykons head into break unbeaten
WIC girls’ losing streak hits five

