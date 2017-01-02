Winter waxwings
Songbirds are being spotted more frequently around feeders and in the bare trees of winter seeking out berries and seeds. These Bohemian waxwings have a more northern range than their familiar counterpart, the cedar waxwings. Over the weekend,... more
Reporter Winter Outdoors Photo Contest winners: week 2
Winter fun in the sun: Bailey Blazier (14) of Crystal Falls, taken Jan. 15, ice fishing at Lake Mary Two ruffed grouse: Abbey Leonard of Iron River, taken Jan. 19, early morning car ride north of Iron Lake. Winter Thanksgiving farm: Collette Kumiega... more
Defense, balance key as FP girls win 8th straight
Forest Park’s Hannah Cross ignored the Iron Mountain defenders sandwiching her as she shot during the team’s 50-30 win.CRYSTAL FALLS—No prep basketball team is going to turn away a transcendent, once-in-a-generation talent. But there is much to be... more
Additional angling opportunities created by successful fall fish stocking season
Even though Ice Lake in Iron River is not on the fish stocking list, these two youngsters, Madeline Dye (left) and Jessi Makuk, landed a nice northern pike while ice fishing with their families. Last year, they also had success ice fishing on Ice... more

IR Council gives Thayer ‘outstanding’ rating
No change of venue in Cochran case

