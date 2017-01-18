Isaacson wins Pigskin Pick ‘em
The big winner of the Iron County Reporter’s Pigskin Pick ‘em Contest was Gregg Isaacson of Crystal Falls who correctly predicted all four games in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. He won the tiebreaker, which was total points scored. He... more
Friday night open skating brings fun to the ice
It was time to lace up the skates and get together with friends for an evening of skating fun and games at the Caspian Multi-Purpose Building.
Trojans unable to sustain high level, fall to Munising
CRYSTAL FALLS—There are many things a young basketball team needs to learn. Putting together a complete 32-minute performance is right at the top.    The Forest Park boys basketball team played quite well in the first half against visiting Munising... more
Hunters gather with harvested predators
Predator hunters gathered at the Wooden Nickel in Iron River on Jan. 15 for the final day check-in of the Iron County Predator Hunt. Participants had met at Snipe Lake Pub for hunt registration on Jan 12. The harvest of predators this years was less... more

CF to get high-speed broadband internet
Stauber reappointed as Caspian mayor

Bullet to present salute to country music Feb. 11
Individual Education Program workshop slated for Jan. 25
Honors band to welcome Sweeney
Nightime under the lights of the hill

