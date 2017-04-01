Appointment to HHS Board confirmed
CRYSTAL FALLS—Due to a question regarding the validity of a recently appointed member to the Health and Human Services Board, the Iron County Board of Commissioners had to re-vote during the regula
AMASA—Bryan Bowers will return to the Second Sunday Folk Dance on Sunday, Jan. 8, as the featured artist at the Fortune Lake Camp in Crystal Falls.
Emmy Kinner’s 2016 track season peaked at the U.P. Finals, held in Kingsford June 4, when she won three races in Division 2. Here, she outraced the field in the 100-meter dash.
IRON RIVER— The Ojibway Archers clubhouse will be open for all archers on Thursdays evenings from 5-8 p.m. this winter.
Robert “Dock” Stupp
IRON RIVER—The Iron River City Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery in the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant in Iron River at approximately 8 p.m. on Dec. 24.
IRON RIVER— Aspirus Iron River Hospital & Clinics will hold a free blood drive event at the Aspirus Iron River Hospital from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Daniel Nocerini jumped through a gap in the Stephenson line during playoff action at Dick Mettlach Field last Oct. 28.
CRYSTAL FALLS—The Crystal Falls City Council’s regular December meeting was once again a place to discuss the possibility of changing two ordinances to allow for an indoor archery range in the city
IRON RIVER—The indoor bocce courts at the Windsor Center have been repaired and are open for business, reports the Recreation Association of Iron County.
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP—In step with Forest Park’s switch to eight-man high school football earlier this year, the school board voted Dec.
IRON RIVER—In addition to voicing support for either former Iron River Police Chief Laura Frizzo or City Manager David Thayer, public comment at the Dec.
West Iron County firefighters battled a blaze at 1119 N. River Ave. that took the life of a 60-year-old Iron River man on Dec. 26. The cause of the fire is unknown.
The annual Christmas Eve Bowl pickup football game is an established local tradition.
Participants this year included: Tony Han, Andrew Ridolphi, Dan Schive, Brandon Aho, Justin Sieger, David Pellizzer, Tyge Benson, Tony Cristan, D.J.