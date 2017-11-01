Spirit of 2017
Olympian Nick Baumgartner let the Torchlight Run at Ski Brule on New Year’s Eve carrying the U.S. flag. Baumgartner was named to the 2017 U.S. Snowboardcross team and had returned home to Iron River for the holiday after training in Europe last... more
Nightime under the lights of the hill
Snowy conditions didn’t stop sledders from an evening ride down the Caspian Ski Hill on Dec. 30.
Lady Trojans open 2nd half with win over WIC
As players from both teams scrambled for position in back, Forest Park’s Abby Nylund moved in on West Iron’s Colbi Laturi during their game in the Trojans’ gym Jan. 6.CRYSTAL FALLS—Early January basketball games are often a bit herky-jerky because... more
Celebrate the northwoods by entering the Iron County Reporter’s “Winter Outdoors Photo Contest”
IRON RIVER—Winter in the area offers spectacular opportunities for photographers willing to strap on snowshoes, trek across the ice or venture into the bright and frosty cold.    The Iron County Reporter would like to see what you see by sponsoring... more

Iron River city manager hires interim police chief
Task force sets road plans for ’17

Wykons rebound after first loss of season
NP star rings up 48 over WIC girls
Nocerini powers Trojans in return
The annual Christmas Eve Bowl
Kinner driven to excel in and out of athletics

