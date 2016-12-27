Christmas choral concert
Lovers of Christmas choral music flocked to Grace Covenant Church in Iron River Dec. 15 for the Northwoods Singers’ annual holiday concert, “Carols by Candlelight.” Dr. Pamalyn Lee led the group and the Northwoods Youth Choir, in the performances... more
Dressed in their holiday best
It was a festive setting at Forest Park when students gathered in the school gym on Dec. 20 for the annual holiday concert.
A “Crystal Christmas”
A “Crystal Christmas” at the Crystal Theatre celebrated the season with musical gems including “Winter Wonderland Spoof” “Ava Maria” and “Merry Christmas Once Again.”
Wykons head into break unbeaten
West Iron’s Cole Westphal (12) and Jordan Reich (5) battled with Houghton’s Nicholas Wilson for a rebound. The Wykons’ next game is at Escanaba on Jan. 3.IRON RIVER—The West Iron County girls basketball team’s 2016-17 trip got off to a pleasant... more

Public voices concern about IRPD
Caspian declines WIC fire consolidation proposal

Songs for the season
Windsor Center to present documentary on Iron River
ICMCF Pavilion Project moving forward
Area churches lift voices in the spirit of the Christmas season

WIC girls’ losing streak hits five
Trojan boys teams win both jr. high ‘B’ titles
FP girls win one more on the road
Wykons halt losing streak vs. FP
Trojans lick wounds after surviving rough week

