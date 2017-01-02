IR Council gives Thayer ‘outstanding’ rating
IRON RIVER—The Iron River City Council held a special meeting on Jan. 25 to complete City Manager David Thayer’s annual evaluation.
CRYSTAL FALLS—The Crystal Falls District Community Library will host “Book Bingo” from Feb. 1 through March 30.
IRON RIVER—Lately, Norway has been riding high as the lone undefeated Class ABC boys hoops team in the U.P. and a unanimous No. 1 in the sports poll. When the Knights visited West Iron on Jan.
CRYSTAL FALLS— Michigan DNR conservation officers are seeking information on a wolf poaching incident in Stambaugh Township, Iron County, located approximately 10 miles southwest of Iron River.
Tracy VanDusen
Remembering Civil War vets
To the editor:
By Jerry DeRoche
CRYSTAL FALLS—Iron County’s Chapter of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel (MARSP) has awarded a grant of $300 to Forest Park shop teacher Rich Santi.
IRON RIVER—After enduring a rough night against undefeated Norway, losing 45-24, West Iron’s girls basketball team said good-bye to a long losing streak Jan.
CHANNING—The Sagola Township Sportsmen’s Club will host the 43rd annual Tip-Up-Town of the U.P. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the clubhouse in Channing.
CRYSTAL FALLS—The Foundation in Support of the Iron County Medical Care Facility has set Feb.
IRON RIVER/CRYSTAL FALLS—January was “National Mentoring” month. In Iron County, the youth mentoring program is called Kinship.
Songbirds are being spotted more frequently around feeders and in the bare trees of winter seeking out berries and seeds.
Winter fun in the sun: Bailey Blazier (14) of Crystal Falls, taken Jan. 15, ice fishing at Lake Mary
Forest Park’s Hannah Cross ignored the Iron Mountain defenders sandwiching her as she shot during the team’s 50-30 win.