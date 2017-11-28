Young Lady Trojans open season Tuesday

CRYSTAL FALLS—Youth will be served on Forest Park’s girls basketball team this winter. It has to be.

Outside of senior Hannah Cross, a first team pick in the Skyline Central Conference last season, the Lady Trojans will have all new starters when they take the floor on Nov. 28 for their season opener at North Central.

Another tough cookie is on tap Dec. 1, when the team visits Bark River-Harris. “So we have two very hard conference games right away,” noted coach Jackie Giuliani. The first home game is Dec. 5 vs. Carney-Nadeau, and Kingsford visits on Dec. 8.

Last year’s senior-powered Lady Trojans had a 16-4 regular season record, won their district title and reached the Class D regional title game.

But of last year’s starters, only Cross is back. “She will be a third-year varsity player,” noted Giuliani, “and I expect her to be our team leader.”

