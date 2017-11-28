Home

Young Lady Trojans open season Tuesday

Tue, 11/28/2017 - 11:06 Ironcounty1
By: 
Peter Nocerini

CRYSTAL FALLS—Youth will be served on Forest Park’s girls basketball team this winter. It has to be.
    Outside of senior Hannah Cross, a first team pick in the Skyline Central Conference last season, the Lady Trojans will have all new starters when they take the floor on Nov. 28 for their season opener at North Central.
    Another tough cookie is on tap Dec. 1, when the team visits Bark River-Harris. “So we have two very hard conference games right away,” noted coach Jackie Giuliani. The first home game is Dec. 5 vs. Carney-Nadeau, and Kingsford visits on Dec. 8.
    Last year’s senior-powered Lady Trojans had a 16-4 regular season record, won their district title and reached the Class D regional title game.
    But of last year’s starters, only Cross is back. “She will be a third-year varsity player,” noted Giuliani, “and I expect her to be our team leader.”

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Our Community

Serving Thanksgiving

Churches on both sides of Iron County spread goodwill and good cheer on Thanksgiving by offering their communities free traditional dinners, comple

Crystal Theatre presents ‘Crystal Christmas’ Dec. 3
CF Musicale to hold annual tea fundraiser
Northwoods Animal Shelter to host bake sale
IC Farmers Market donates to Lissa’s

Useful Links