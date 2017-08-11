Wykons win district title in five-set thriller

West Iron County’s volleyball team won the Class C District 94 title on their home floor Nov. 1, defeating Ironwood in five sets in the championship match. The Wykons head to the Class C regionals in Gladstone this week, facing Westwood on Nov. 7.

IRON RIVER—For sheer athletic drama, there are few events as captivating as high-stakes volleyball. The sport can be so fast, so herky-jerky and so given to wild swings in momentum that it can leave players, coaches and fans exhausted by the end.

Such was the case in the Class C district final between the West Iron County Wykons and Ironwood on Nov. 1 at Charles Greenlund Gymnasium. The two teams spent five sets on a razor’s edge, with a boisterous crowd living every moment of the do-or-die match right along with the players.

In the end, it was the Wykons who survived, defeating the Red Devils 25-22, 15-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-13 to win their first district trophy since 2012. With the win, West Iron advances to meet Westwood in a regional semifinal Nov. 7 in Gladstone. The other semifinal pits Calumet against St. Ignace.

When senior middle hitter Rachael Tefft’s push to the far-left corner of the Ironwood side hit the floor to end the match, it set off a raucous celebration not seen at a West Iron volleyball match in years.

“When Rachael’s ball hits the floor, there’s that little bit of nervousness, like ‘Wait a minute, is she in the net?’” senior outside hitter Lexi Lutes said. “But the minute that hits the floor, I go ecstatic.”

