Wykons stop long losing streak vs. FP

IRON RIVER—A moment after the ball fell to the floor on the Forest Park side of the net, the West Iron County volleyball players began a raucous celebration. Certainly the Wykons knew that sweeping the Lady Trojans 25-15, 25-22, 25-23 on “Pink Out” night at Charles Greenlund Gymnasium on Oct. 17 was a memorable accomplishment.

Still, it’s unlikely that many knew just what a momentous occasion it was. After all, none of the players on either side would have remembered the last time West Iron defeated Forest Park in volleyball.

West Iron County coach Brenda Grubbs didn’t know either.

“Umm, it’s been awhile, certainly before Lexi (Gussert),” Grubbs said.

That’s understandable because, as it turns out, the last time the Wykons defeated the Lady Trojans was long before Grubbs was West Iron’s coach, and FP coach Ana Cornelia would have been in early elementary school.

The exact date was Jan. 28, 2002, when the Wykons swept Forest Park 15-8, 15-5, back when volleyball still used using side-out scoring and was still a winter sport.

