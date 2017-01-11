Wykons respond with big second half to advance

IRON RIVER—The Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs are supposed to provide tests – tests of skill and will, of leadership, poise and execution. And the team responding best is the one that moves on to the next challenge.

On Oct. 27, in a first-round Division 8 playoff game at cold and rainy Nelson Field, the West Iron County Wykons were the team that met the task most fully, riding a big second half to a 35-26 defeat of Lake Linden-Hubbell.

With their ninth consecutive win, the Wykons (9-1) advance to face Norway at 6 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Nelson Field. The Knights (9-1) defeated Bark River-Harris 27-14 to clinch their spot in the district final. The winner will take on either Frankfort or Gaylord St. Mary in the regional final.

But back to the present. The Wykons had to fight off a Lake Linden-Hubbell team that was far better than its 4-4 record coming in and, with the poor conditions, needed to depend even more heavily than normal on its running game and fullback Jayce Brockhagen. The senior, who was named the West Pac Conference Offensive Player of the Year, responded with a superlative effort, rushing for 207 yards and scoring five touchdowns.

