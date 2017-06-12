Wykons open season with two blowout wins

HANCOCK/NORWAY—That the West Iron County girls basketball players were bouncing off the walls waiting for the 2017-18 season to begin is understandable. So was the fact that they played like their hair was on fire in the first several minutes of their opener against Hancock on Nov. 28.

Even first-year coach Eric Shamion said he had butterflies before the game.

“I hadn’t felt those since I played many moons ago.”

But once everybody settled in, the Wykons showed why they will be a handful to deal with this season as they crushed the host Bulldogs 60-36 in the West Pac Conference openers for both teams.

Three nights later, the Wykons were even more dominant in a 66-28 thrashing of Norway in a nonconference game at Norway.

Against Hancock, the Wykons (2-0, 1-0) trailed 8-6 at the 3:22 mark of the opening quarter before they calmed down and started to execute. What followed was a 15-0 run that bridged the first and second quarters as West Iron found its groove and never really looked back.

“Before we started the game, in the locker room, I told them it’s the first game of the year, you’re going to be nervous and you’re going to play 600 miles an hour,” Shamion said. “You need to slow down. And it took us a quarter and a half to settle down.”

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.