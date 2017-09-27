Wykons get ‘ugly win’; stays atop West Pac

IRON RIVER—In the course of any athletic season, there will be games that are just a slog. But the teams that are contending for championships are the ones that will battle through and do enough to win.

The West Iron County Wykons did just that Sept. 22 when they knocked off host Houghton 7-0 for their fourth straight win. With the victory, West Iron (4-1, 3-0) stays tied for first in the West Pac Conference with L’Anse.

Without leading rusher Jayce Brockhagen, who was out with an injury, the Wykons really never got going offensively and gained just 138 yards the entire night. But they held the Gremlins (0-5, 0-4) to just 132 yards of offense in posting their first shutout of the season.

“It was an ugly win, but it’s still a win,” WIC coach Mike Berutti said. “We didn’t expect to go up there and win by 40, and I thought Houghton played well. They’ve been in every game this year. But it was a humid night, it was a quiet environment, and we were kind of flat.”

Both teams moved the ball at times, but neither could sustain any offensive momentum. The only scoring drive of the game came late in the first half when the Wykons drove 37 yards on six plays after a fine punt return from Zach Quintero. Quarterback Neil Tomasoski finished off the drive with a 1-yard sneak with less than 10 seconds to play before the break to score what turned out to be the only touchdown of the game.

