Wykons battle elements in prep for U.P. finals

ISHPEMING/IRON RIVER—Not that track athletes can depend on the spring weather in the Upper Peninsula to be any kind of help, anyway. But a trip to Marquette County in mid-May can bring a whole new level of discomfort.

With steady, gusting and frigid winds often blowing right in their faces, the West Iron County Wykons and the other competitors at the Division 2 regional in Ishpeming May 19 confronted an extra challenge in their attempts to qualify for the U.P. Finals in two weeks. For the Wykons, five individuals and a host of relay runners qualified for the finals in Kingsford on June 3.

Emmy Kinner, Dawson Bongi and Bryant Schram led the way for their respective teams with multiple wins. In her final regional, Kinner topped the field in the 100, the 200 and the 400, while Bongi recorded victories in the 300 hurdles and the long jump and Schram won the shot put and the discus.

In the team standings, the Wykon boys (29) finished runner up to the host Hematites (67). Ironwood (27.33), Stephenson (24.33), Norway (23.33), Hancock (11) and L’Anse (5) followed. The Wykon girls (29) wound up fourth behind champion Ishpeming (70), Hancock (35.5), Ironwood (30.5) and in front of Norway (14) and L’Anse (8).

All top four finishers qualify for the U.P. finals. Bongi did so early on by finishing second in the 110 high hurdles (17.49) and then winning the long jump (19-7) and the 300 low hurdles (43.76). In the latter, Bongi overcame Norway’s Inocenio Stankevich just after the final hurdle to win the race by 0.49 seconds.

