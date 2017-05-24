Wykon golfers’ three-meet week

IRON RIVER—Battling both other teams and the elements, West Iron County’s golf teams made three trips to the Copper Country for meets last week.

On May 15, the girls team traveled to Calumet for a West Pac Conference meet with eight other teams. The Wykons took fifth place with a score of 265.

Michelle Wiegand led the team with a 62, finishing 16th. Breanna Kemppainen and Anna Malmquist both finished at 64 to share 21st place. A total of 57 girls took part.

Both teams were at Michigan Tech’s Portage Lake Golf Course May 16 for the Hancock Invitational. The Wykon boys finished third place overall with 352, behind only Calumet (329) and Houghton (332). A total of 13 teams participated.

Noah Thomson led West Iron with a score of 81, fifth best in the 60-man field. Trey Bociek shot an 86 and was 12th, and Robbie Quayle’s 90 put him in 19th place.

The Wykon girls were led by Wiegand’s 113, putting her in 13th place. Kemppainen finished with 132, in 25th place.

West Iron’s boys hit the road again on May 19, traveling to Calumet for the Lake Linden Invitational. The Wykons finished fourth at 368. Calumet won with 321 and Houghton and Ontonagon tied for second with 347.

A total of 44 boys took part. Bociek and Brayden Nelson both shot 88 to tie for 14th place. Thomson shot a 92, for 19th.

● This week, the Wykon girls were scheduled for a meet in L’Anse on May 22, while the boys team visits Houghton on May 23.