Wykon girls hope to grow after rocky second week

IRON RIVER—The maturation of a young basketball team is never a smooth process. There are always fits and stops, times when the team’s learning accelerates and times when it flattens.

That principle was on full display last week for the West Iron County girls basketball team in a pair of home games. After rolling over two opponents by an average margin of 31 points in the first week, the Wykons scuffled against Iron Mountain before notching a 44-31 win on Dec. 5 and then fell to Calumet 61-51 two nights later.

Against the Copper Kings (1-0), the Wykons showed their youthful impatience against a veteran-filled Calumet team that fell four points shy of a regional championship last year. West Iron, which starts three sophomores and a pair of juniors, got sped up almost immediately by the quick offensive pace and active defense of the Copper Kings, who employ five seniors in their rotation, including three guards.

The result was a scattered performance in which the Wykons (3-1, 1-1) turned the ball over 22 times against a variety of full- and half-court defenses and often took quick shots, which only led to more offensive and defensive lapses.

