Wykon girls edge past ND at Norway Invite

IRON RIVER—By an eight-point margin, West Iron County’s girls edged North Dickinson to claim first place in team competition at the Norway Invitational track meet, held May 8.

The Wykon boys finished fifth in the eight-team event, with Bryant Schram winning both his throwing events.

The West Iron girls won five events—three by sprinter Emmy Kinner and two by thrower Rachael Tefft.

Kinner continued her dominance in the sprints, winning the 100-meter dash in 12.86, the 200 in 27.58 and the 400 in 1 minute, 3.24 seconds. She also was second in long jump, clearing 15 feet, 5 inches. Norway’s Jordan Kramer won that event with 15-8.

Tefft won both shot put and discus, and neither event was close. Tefft’s throw in the shot cleared 32-2. In discus, Tefft’s distance was 94-2.

The Wykons’ other thrower, Keirrah Griffka, earned a second and a third. She was second in shot put with 29-1 and third in discus at 84-8.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.