Wykon girls’ run ends vs. St. Ignace

MARQUETTE—As opposed to high school football in which a poor start can virtually eliminate a team from playoff contention, prep basketball is all about how a team is playing at the end. Improve during the year, get hot at the end, and a team can erase a lot of its regular season.

This is what happened with the West Iron County girls basketball team this year, a squad which lost nine of its first 10 games. But those painful memories were a mere mist in the breeze by tournament time, as the Wykons improved noticeably by the last few weeks of the regular season and rode that momentum to a Class C district championship and a regional appearance.

The down-and-up year came to an end March 7 when West Iron dropped a 67-58 decision to St. Ignace in a game played at Marquette High School. The Saints went on to claim the regional trophy by upending Calumet 50-47 in the final March 9.

The Wykons (8-15) played the final game in much the same way they’d played their final month – as a formidable team that looked nothing like the squad that struggled early on.

