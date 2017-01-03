Wykon boys stew over late snow-out

IRON RIVER—Out of nowhere and after a long run of very mild weather, the western U.P. winter gods threw a shifting spanner into the gears last week, just as the boys basketball season neared its end.

West Iron’s boys team only had one game scheduled last week: Feb. 24 at Hancock.

It was postponed—and maybe canceled—by the snowstorm that swept over the region.

School officials would like to make it up—if it has a bearing on the conference championship. But, with just one week left in the regular season, that may be easier said than done. Here is the situation:

--Calumet is first place in the West Pac Conference with a 5-1 record. West Iron is second, a half game behind at 5-2 (10-7 overall.)

--West Iron has one game scheduled this week: home against nonconference Ishpeming on Feb. 28. The Copper Kings have a full dance card of West Pac opponents: Houghton on Feb. 28 and Hancock on March 2.

If Calumet beats Houghton on Feb. 28, the title is theirs. If the Gremlins win, both WIC and Calumet would be at 5-2. Then what?

Make up the Hancock game late this week? That will be hard. Hancock already has two conference games this week. Would they play three games in the week before the district tournament? When?

“We’re running out of days to play it,” Wykons Coach Dan Schive said over the weekend. “I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen.”

