Wykon boys muff co-title chance

IRON RIVER—After winning an exciting battle with Ishpeming before the home folks, West Iron’s boys basketball team had a rough night during its season finale at Hancock March 3.

There were thrills aplenty in the Wykons’ 59-57 win over the Hematites on Feb. 28. But at Hancock, the Wykons muffed a chance to claim half the West Pac Conference crown by losing to the Bulldogs 59-46 in a game hastily rescheduled only days earlier.

The final week split sends the Wykons into district tournament week with an 11-8 record overall and 5-3 in the West Pac Conference.

The Ishpeming game was a fun night for fans, who got to see plenty of wild things. “That had to have been fun to watch,” Coach Dan Schive said.

West Iron had a good start and led 19-13 after one. AJ Weisnicht had seven for West Iron in the first quarter, and Caden Pellizzer backed him with six.

Weisnicht added six more in the second quarter, but Ishpeming got back into the game with 8-2 and 6-0 rallies. Just before halftime, WIC’s Cole Westphal and Ishpeming’s Hart Holmgren traded threes. Then Weisnicht scored to put WIC in front 33-31 at the horn.

Neither team broke away in the third quarter, so let’s skip to the fun stuff in the fourth, OK? It started with the Wykons ahead 42-40.

Holmgren immediately tied it—and only then the officials realized that Ishpeming was on a power play, with six players on the floor!

