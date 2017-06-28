Windsor Rodeo Run scheduled July 15

IRON RIVER—The seventh annual Windsor Center Rodeo Run will be held Saturday, July 15, starting at 8 a.m.

The race starts and ends at the Windsor Center. There will be a 10K run, a 5K run/walk and a 2-mile run/walk. There are 17 age divisions ranging from under 5 to 70-plus.

The fee for all events is $15, $17 after July 1. Late registration will also take place the day of the event from 7 to 7:45 a.m.

Trophies will be presented to the overall male and female winners of the competitive 10K, 5K and 2-mile runs. Age-division winners (first, second and third) will earn medals.

There will be water available at each course and water, juice and fruit at the finish.

All proceeds go to benefit the Windsor Center.

Registration forms can be found on the center’s website at windsorcenter.org.

For more information, contact Dawn Pisoni at 906-367-5218 or at dawnpisoni@yahoo.com.