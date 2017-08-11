WIC rallies late, wins first district crown since ‘08

Four teams, four championships in Iron County last week. West Iron County’s football team won its district title on a last-minute touchdown, edging Norway 20-14. The Wykons host Frankfort at Nelson Field Nov. 11 in the Division 8 regional finals.

IRON RIVER—With 8:45 left to play and down by a touchdown in their MHSAA Division 8 district final against Norway, the West Iron County Wykons were forced to look deep into their competitive souls. They had just thrown an interception on a fourth-down pass in the red zone, and all their hopes of exacting revenge on a team that had squashed their dreams last year were in peril.

No room for any more miscues (West Iron had four turnovers at that point), no room for panic and certainly no time to allow the Knights anything on offense. The Wykons needed the ball back quickly, and they needed to score swiftly.

Turns out, West Iron did that and more. After the interception, the Wykons played a near flawless final eight minutes, holding Norway without a first down on successive possessions and getting a 19-yard touchdown pass from Neil Tomasoski to Caden Pellizzer to tie and then a 11-yard run by Jayce Brockhagen with 38 seconds left to beat Norway 20-14 for their first district title since 2008.

With the win, their 10th straight, the Wykons will face Frankfort (8-2) in a regional final on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Nelson Field. The Panthers defeated Gaylord St. Mary 53-30 to win their district.

After the win over Norway, exhilaration, and for some, exhaustion abounded for those in blue-and-white.

“It’s just wow,” Brockhagen said. “Just wow. Last year we go down to Norway in the first round and get beat by one point on the last drive. This year, we lost the lead, but we just kept fighting and kept fighting.”

