WIC girls close with two home wins

IRON RIVER—With their long, long road odyssey behind them, West Iron’s girls celebrated being back home last week with a pair of wins before the home fans to wrap up the regular season.

A 30-point fourth quarter powered the team to a 65-51 win over L’Anse on Feb. 20, and the Wykons followed that with a 58-40 decision over North Dickinson Feb. 22.

The team finishes the regular season with a 6-14 record, 2-6 in the West Pac Conference. This week, West Iron hosts the Class C District 95 girls tournament, starting March 1.

Colbi Laturi was WIC’s bright star in the L’Anse game, getting her 25-point night off to a flying start by hitting a three in the opening seconds.

She scored eight points in the first quarter as the Wykons broke away to a 12-2 lead in the first 4½ minutes and led 16-8 after one.

“I didn’t think we had a whole lot of energy in the first half,” WIC coach Mike Dallavalle said after the game. “But we were executing well against their zone. Good execution, good screens, good reversals. A lot of people were touching the ball.”

Hoops by Katarina Serbentas and Laturi boosted the lead to 20-8 early in the second, but after a long scoring lull, L’Anse came back with six in a row, including Addison Mattson’s three. WIC’s lead was down to nine, 28-19, by halftime.

