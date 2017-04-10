WIC finishes runner-up at U.P. Finals

IRON RIVER—There’s always a paradox when a team finishes second in a battle for a title. On one hand, there’s the knowledge that the group was nearly good enough to be champions. On the other hand, there’s the frustration of what might have been.

That’s what the West Iron County girls tennis team will have to live with after the Wykons finished one point behind champion Westwood at the Division 2 U.P. Finals on Sept. 27. In matches played at Westwood and Negaunee high schools, the Wykons wound up with 16 points, just behind the Patriots, who captured the title for the sixth time in seven years.

The battle came down to the No. 1 doubles match, where Westwood’S top duo edged Natalie Tomasoski and Eden Golliher 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

“It’s bittersweet,” WIC coach Joe Serbentas said. “We had opportunities all over the place. You want to win that final one, and it’s hard when you don’t. But I felt that this year we performed better than we did last year at the championships, and we felt like we had a successful season.”

That they did. West Iron finished with a dual-match record of 11-2-1. The Wykons also performed well in their tournaments, winning the Kingsford Invitational and placing second in three others, including the Great Northern Conference tournament on Sept. 21 in Escanaba.

The Wykons ended up with two U.P. champions as No. 3 singles Izzy Hoogenboom and No. 2 doubles Emily Nelson and Tori Bociek earned titles. Four other flights–No. 1 singles Katarina Serbentas, No. 4 singles Anna Malmquist, Tomasoski and Golliher and No. 4 doubles Kali Dennis and Livea Mazurek–placed second.

