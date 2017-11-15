WIC’s magic runs out in regional

L’ANSE/GLADSTONE—The last few weeks have been an enchanted time for the West Iron County Wykons volleyball team. Coach Brenda Grubbs’ crew got hot at the right time, closed the regular-season with four wins in their last five matches and rode that momentum to its first district title in five years.

The Wykons’ roll continued into the regional round, which began with a 25-13, 25-15, 25-23 rout of Westwood on Nov. 7 at Gladstone High School. But their magical ride came to an end in the regional final when they fell to now six-time defending regional champion Calumet 25-11, 25-8, 25-22 on Nov. 9 in a match played at L’Anse High School.

After their season ended, there was a mixture of sadness and pride among the Wykon players and coaches.

“It was very fun,” junior setter Riley Stine said. “In the beginning of the season we weren’t doing that well, but we really bounced back.”

“We definitely do feel like we accomplished something,” said senior Rachael Tefft with tears in her eyes. “Even though we didn’t keep it going, we definitely gave it our all.”

“This is a beautiful group of girls and they played hard and they played well,” Grubbs said.

“And I hope that we created memories of a lifetime for them.”

