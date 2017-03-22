Home

West Pac boys Weisnicht selected co-player of year

Wed, 03/22/2017 - 11:06 Ironcounty1

IRON RIVER—West Iron County’s A.J. Weisnicht was voted co-player of the year by West Pac Conference boys basketball coaches recently.
    Weisnicht, a forward, shares the honor with Chad Raasio of Hancock. Both are seniors.
    Wykon teammate Steven Nelson, a junior center, was voted to the all-West Pac first team, and Neil Tomasoski, a junior guard for the Wykons, was selected to the second team.
    Calumet’s Mike Ojala was voted coach of the year.
    Players of the year: A.J. Weisnicht, West Iron County; Chad Raasio, Hancock.
    First team: Matt Ojala (soph.), Calumet; Wyatt Loukus, Calumet; Steven Nelson (jr.), West Iron County; Mike McParland, Hancock; George Butuilas (soph.), Houghton.
    Second team: Reese Anderson, Hancock; Logan Fish (soph.), L’Anse; Brad Sirard (fr.), Houghton; Brandt Tembreull, L’Anse; Neil Tomasoski (jr.), West Iron County; Cooper Twardzik (jr.), Calumet.
    Coach of the year: Mike Ojala, Calumet.

