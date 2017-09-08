Home

West Iron family sports passes now being sold

Wed, 08/09/2017 - 08:48 Ironcounty1

IRON RIVER—West Iron County High School will be offering the family sports pass again this year. The passes will be on sale in the high school office beginning Aug. 7.
    The family rates are as follows: one person, $105; two people, $115; three people, $125; four or more, $135; student pass, $30.
    Passes for senior citizens (age 55 and older) will be half price. Students 18 years old and younger can be included in a family pass. Tickets purchased at the gate for the 2017-18 season will cost $5 for adults, $4 for senior citizens and $2 for students.

