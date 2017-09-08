Two rule changes as fall practices start

EAST LANSING—The Michigan High School Athletic Association says a pair of football rules changes that take effect this fall build on earlier work to minimize health risks in all interscholastic sports.

Fall practices for the 2017-18 school year begin this week. Football practice started Aug. 7 for all schools planning to start their season Aug. 24 to 26. They must have 12 days of preseason practice over 16 calendar days at all levels before their first game.

Practice sessions for volleyball and boys tennis begin Aug. 9. Tennis competition can start after three days of team practice over seven calendar days, starting Aug. 16. Volleyball competition can start after seven days of practice over nine calendar days, so the first match or tourney would be Aug. 18.

