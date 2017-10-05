Two meets, seven wins for West Iron’s Kinner

IRON RIVER—West Iron’s track team got to compete in two meets last week, with dates at the Kraemer Invitational in Ironwood May 3 and the Stephenson Invitational on May 5.

Emmy Kinner continued as the team leader for the Wykons. Kinner won three events in Ironwood and four in Stephenson.

Rachael Tefft and Bryant Schram continued as the best in shot put, both earning firsts.

Kinner’s three wins at Ironwood were in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. She won the 100 in 13.87 seconds, the 200 in 28.21 and the 400 in 1 minute, 3.02 seconds. The 400 was her closest finish: Ashland’s Aneesa Tucker was a close second in 1:03.25.

Kinner has compiled many four-win meets, but this time she had to settle for second place in long jump with 14 feet, 4 inches. Hurley’s Aiyana Nickel won the event by clearing 14-11.

The WIC’s other win came in shot put, where Tefft won with a throw of 34-8.5, nearly three feet more than second place Bethany Baldwin of Watersmeet. Tefft was sixth in discus.

Keirrah Griffka complemented Tefft’s work in the field, claiming third in discus with a throw of 83-6. Griffka was also fourth in shot.

More team points came from Nariah Ketchum and Olivia Prudhomme, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 3200 run, and Courtney Reitmeyer, sixth in the 300 low hurdles. All four Wykon relay teams also added points: the 1600- and 3200-meter relays both were fourth, the 400 relay was fifth and the 800 relay was sixth. No names available.

