Trojans survive turnover troubles, top Glads 52-38

ONTONAGON—In its first visit to Ontonagon since 2010, Forest Park grabbed an early lead Oct. 13, let it slip away during the third quarter but got a firmer grasp on the game in the fourth quarter and held on for a 52-38 victory.

You gotta hand it to them! After a sudden spell of FP fumbleitis allowed Ontonagon to score three straight TDs in the third quarter and take the lead, the Trojans came back strong and outscored the Gladiators 22-6 in the fourth quarter.

The win improves the Trojans’ record to 5-2 overall, 4-2 in the Western Eight Conference, and guarantees them a berth in the eight-man playoffs, which start on Oct. 27.

“We’ve got to take care of the ball better than we did,” FP coach Dave Graff said later. “That rash of turnovers in the third quarter could have killed us.

“Those things happen from time to time, but you can’t have that many.”

Forest Park took the opening kickoff and drove 57 yards to score on Connor Bortolini’s 3-yard run. He also ran in the 2-pointer for an 8-0 Trojans lead.

After Onto’s defense forced an FP punt, Gladiators QB Dustin Howard connected with Jake Witt for a 65-yard score—the two connected for five TDs in the game. FP stopped the 2-pointer and stayed in front 8-6.

Next, the Trojans embarked on a 55-yard drive that included QB Tommy Peltoma’s 24-yard pass to Bortolini. It set up his 13-yard pass to Peter Ropiak for the score. C.J. Post ran for two and a 16-6 FP lead.

The Trojans then surprised the Gladiators with an onside kick that Josh Logan covered at the Onto 47. A few plays later, Post ran it over from the 1. A 2-point pass to Jonah Logan put FP ahead 24-6.

The Gladiators needed just two plays to strike back, as Howard and Witt connected on the right side for a 64-yard score—24-12. The Trojans fired back. First, Peltoma passed to Ropiak for 22 yards. After Bortolini’s run converted a fourth down, Peltoma passed to Jonah Logan for an 11-yard TD. Trojans led 30-12 at halftime.

