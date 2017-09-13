Trojans stumble at Stephenson

CRYSTAL FALLS—A week after ending North Central’s multi-season winning streak, Forest Park’s football team was on the road again Sept. 8, traveling to Stephenson.

But this time, the Trojans forgot to pack along that special something that helped them win the overtime battle with the Jets—their intensity—and it was sorely missed.

The Eagles took control early and built up a 42-0 lead. A pair of late Trojan scores made the final more respectable, 42-16, but the loss drops the team’s record to 1-2 both overall and in the Western Eight Conference.

Coach Dave Graff later put the blame on himself. “I didn’t have these guys ready,” he said. “We were not ready to play ball. We lacked execution on the offensive line, and we came out with a complacent attitude.

“We weren’t prepared.”

Give a little credit to the Eagles (3-0), though. Before the season started, Graff had singled out the Trojans’ first third of the season as an early gauntlet—Rapid River, North Central and Stephenson, right in a row.

“The offense that Stephenson has,” the coach said, “I feel is probably the best in the U.P. Their skilled positions—they’re very stacked.”

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.