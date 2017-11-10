Trojans ready to cross swords with Gladiators

CRYSTAL FALLS—There was no last-second date for Forest Park’s football team last week, so the Trojans and their coaches had to be satisfied with an extra week to heal up and get ready for a major Western Eight Conference battle this Friday.

It takes place at Ontonagon on Oct. 13. The Trojans and Gladiators have identical records: 3-2 in the Western Eight and 4-2 overall. Both teams are playing eight-game schedules.

In eight-man football, five wins on an eight-man schedule does not guarantee a place in the playoffs, but both teams appear to be in a good position to qualify. Going into last weekend’s games, Forest Park was ranked 16th and Ontonagon was 23rd.

