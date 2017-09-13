Trojan spikers get past Cougars

CRYSTAL FALLS—Teamwork doesn’t just come together overnight. It’s a long-term project.

Forest Park’s volleyball team saw its importance during its only match last week, a 3-1 victory over Superior Central on Sept. 7. The scores were 25-17. 25-12, 22-25 and 25-19.

The team is now 3-4-6 overall and 1-1 in the Skyline Central Confernce. “We are making great progress,” reported FP coach Ana Cornelia, “and are focusing on where we want to be, not on where we’ve been.”

Against the Cougars, the Lady Trojans, she said, “played more like a team tonight.” During the first two sets, “We were swinging hard, communicating and making smart decisions together as a team.”

