Three WIC players voted to D2 1st team

IRON RIVER—West Iron County’s boys tennis team just completed a pretty good season, finishing second at the Division 2 U.P. Finals.

It could well get better next year: The Wykons’ top singles player and top doubles team both were voted to the U.P. Division 2 first team by coaches after the tournament. As Wykon coach Joe Serbentas noted, all of them are juniors and should be back next spring.

Neil Tomasoski was one of five chosen to the D2 first team in singles. This was his second year at first singles and his coach said. “I feel he has made a lot of improvements between this year and last year.

“He went up against pretty good competition, which made him a better player. He picked up things he can use next year.”

Serbentas noted that many of this year’s top D2 boys players graduated this spring, including D2 player of the year Tysen Wadge of Iron Mountain and most of D2 team champ Westwood’s starting lineup. That gives Tomasoski a great opportunity to put together another solid season in 2018.

The Wykons’ first doubles duo, Brandon Henschel and Kevin Ballinger, also was voted to first team. Henschel had played doubles two years with Zane Sarafiny, who graduated in 2016. This year, he was paired with Ballinger. Both are juniors.

Together, they had a solid season, finishing with a 13-5 won-lost record. All five losses were to Division 1 teams: three to Kingsford and two to Escanaba.

Henschel, said the coach, did a great job mentoring Ballinger as he learned the top doubles position, and they put in a lot of time together. “So this success is no surprise.”

West Iron also had several players who received honorable mention: James Swanson, a sophomore who started at second singles, and two doubles teams: Dante Thurston-Tyler McCarthy at second doubles and Seth Miatech-Steven Nelson at third doubles.

Thurston and Miatech are seniors who graduated this spring. McCarthy and Nelson are both juniors and could be back next spring to give the Wykons a little more firepower.