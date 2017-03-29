Three-way battle in winter bocce league

IRON RIVER—It’s a three-way battle for first place in the Men’s Winter Bocce League.

With two of the three rounds completed this season, the Windsor Men hold first place with 16-8 record. Ski’s is second at 15-9, and Happy Italians holds third with a 14-10 mark. They are followed by Palatka (8-16) and Odd Fellas (7-17).

Gary Pisoni is captain of the Windsor men, and his team includes Chris Cavalieri, Bruce Fiorani and Steve Pomeroy. Jim Javoroski leads the Ski’s, with team members Russ Perala, Jim Chartrand and Bob Ketchum. Joey Fittante leads the Happy Italians squad of Mike Cimarelli, Chris Jensen and Bob Cailotto.

One more round of matches remains, with the final match scheduled for April 24. The league plays every Monday evening at the Windsor Center here.