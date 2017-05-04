Three U.P. schools move down a class

IRON RIVER—Last week’s annual announcement of school reclassifications by the Michigan High School Athletic Association has a few wrinkles for the Upper Peninsula sports scene, as three U.P. teams move to new classes.

The biggest news for West Iron County is that Houghton is moving from Class B back down to Class C, effective next fall.

Although it won’t directly affect football (where playoff teams aren’t assigned to Class 1 to 8 until the end of the regular season), Houghton’s move to Class C will affect the power points that Gremlin opponents could potentially win, since a team earns more points from beating a larger school than a smaller school.

It more directly affects possible opponents for Houghton’s traditionally strong volleyball and girls basketball teams. This year, the Gremlins fought for the Class B districts and regionals. Next year, they rejoin the battle for Class C honors. The Class C district assignments will be redrawn to once again include the Gremlins.

Even with Houghton’s move to C, there will still be a net loss of one Class C school in the U.P.

That is because both Munising and Rudyard, which moved from Class D to C a few years ago, are returning to Class D in 2017-18. Munising is a member of the Skyline Central Conference with Forest Park in volleyball and basketball. Again, this redraws the lines for Class D district assignments.

One other note of interest from the reclassification news release affects a downstate school that is moving up: Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary is moving from Class D to Class C this fall. MLS has been a power in Class D postseason play for years, and now they will knock heads with Class C opponents.

In all, 21 schools are moving up in class for 2017-18 while 24 schools are moving down. Schools have the option to play at any higher classification upon request to the MHSAA.

The new enrollment classes are: Class A, 881 and above; Class B, 406 to 880; Class C, 204 to 405; and Class D, 203 and less. The enrollment break between classes A and B remains the same, the B-C break is down by six students, and the C-D break is down by three students.

The reclassifications won’t affect other sports, such as track, golf and tennis, where U.P. schools are divided into divisions that compete for separate Upper Peninsula championships in the post-season.