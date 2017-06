eavy morning rain cut down the turnout for the annual Iron County Auto Show June 18, but the rain finally moved out, and car lovers who braved the conditions got to admire some attractive vehicles. These youngsters gather to admire a 21st century classic--the 2013 Dodge Challenger R/T displayed by John Kukura of Crystal Falls. It has a 345 Hemi engine that runs 350 horses and a six-speed manual transmission.