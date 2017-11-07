U.P. Strongman set Aug. 5

CRYSTAL FALLS—Entries are still being taken for the annual U.P. Strongman Contest, which takes place Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Butler Potato Farm at 2788 Highway M-69, between Crystal Falls and Sagola.

Through five events, contestants are put through their paces to decide a winner in several weight classes. Action will start at noon.

With big buildings capable of hosting plenty of spectators, the farm is a good place for a strongman show—and everyone will stay dry in case of rain. The site has parking, spectator seating, concessions and other necessities.

“The events are going to be pretty much the same [as last year],” said organizer Jim Butler during an interview this spring. “We’re not going to change anything. Same time, same weight classes, same events.”

This year, there will be four men’s divisions (featherweight, up to 175 pounds; lightweight, 175 to 200; middleweight, 200 to 230; and heavyweight, over 230) and an open women’s division. There also will be a masters division, for older lifters.

Lifters will be doing the farmer’s carry (heavy cylinders and boulders); overhead lift medley (axels and logs); a push-pull prowler; stone and rock lift; and a medley event (sandbag carry, conan wheel and tire chain lift).

As the lifters get bigger, the challenges they face get harder—bigger boulders, heavier axels. In each event, a lifter must complete several tasks, each one more challenging than the one before. It’s a daylong test of strength and endurance. Spectators will have a fun time guessing who’s going to come out on top.

As physically demanding as it is, all the competitors clearly are having a great time. You always see a lot camaraderie among the lifters, who root each other on and enjoy watching the competition as much as anyone.

The top three overall in each class win trophies. All competitors win T-shirts. The entry fee is $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. The event is for lifters 16 and older—minors need parental consent.

The U.P. Strongman Contest is a fund-raiser for the Forest Park High School football program—Trojan football players help set up for each competitor.

For information about competing in this year’s Strongman event, contact Jim Butler (906-875-4266), Bill Santilli (906-875-6020) or Lee Nylund (906-875-4296).