Strong WIC tennis squad returning

IRON RIVER—With 10 returning letterwinners, West Iron County’s boys tennis team will have a solid, experienced lineup when the new season starts next week.

The Wykons were scheduled to take part in the Menominee Invitational on April 21. The team’s lone match this week is at Nelson Field against Escanaba on April 25. It is the first of five consecutive home matches for the Wykons.

That’s how the season starts. Coach Joe Serbentas is hoping it ends with a U.P. Division 2 trophy at Iron Mountain on May 31. It’s not far-fetched because of the veteran lineup he can choose from.

Last spring, the Wykons took second at the Division 2 U.P. Finals. Westwood won its second straight U.P. title with 20 points, the Wykons were second at 15 and Iron Mountain was third at nine.

WIC reached the championship match in six flights … and went home with six silver medals: Neil Tomasoski at first singles, Erick Upperstrom at second singles, James Swanson at third singles, Brandon Henschel-Zane Sarafiny at first doubles Dante Thurston-Steven Nelson at third doubles, and Seth Miatech-Ben Wiegand at fourth doubles.

Upperstrom, Sarafiny and Wiegand have graduated, but everyone else is back this spring, along with four other returning letters: Tyler McCarthy, Kevin Ballinger, Christian Benson and Caden Pellizzer.

“Our players are very excited to get back on the courts,” said Serbentas. “There is a lot of potential for this team, and the guys are very excited for the challenge ahead of them.

“All the guys feel we left last season unfinished in the U.P.s, and there is an urgency this year to correct the mistakes we made and finish stronger than we did last year.”

Serbentas will be working with assistant coaches John Spelgatti and Anders Ahlberg. Team managers are Natalie Tomasoski and Sydney Schram.

The full roster follows. Returning letterwinners are marked with an asterisk.

Seniors: Seth Miatech*, Dante Thurston*, A.J. Weisnicht.

Juniors: Neil Tomasoski*, Steven Nelson*, Brandon Henschel*, Tyler McCarthy*, Kevin Ballinger*, Christian Benson*, Turner Bociek.

Sophomores: James Swanson*, Caden Pellizzer*, Dawson Rybicki, Tyler Upperstrom, Kheldon Swanson, Josiah Holroyd, Josh Nelson.