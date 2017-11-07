Sports program slated at Iron County Museum

IRON RIVER—The second program in “The Way We Were” series at the Iron County Museum in Caspian this summer will be held on Thursday, July 20.

The theme of the program will be Sports and the early evening festivities will begin with a “Tailgate Party.”

Weather permitting, the “Tailgate Party” will be held on the Museum grounds. Hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, chips, cookies, coffee and soda will be offered. In case of inclement weather, tables will be available for seating inside in the Bernhardt Cultural Center.

The program, sponsored by the Museum with support from the Michigan Council of Arts and Cultural Affairs, will be a power-point presentation on the Museum’s movie-size screen.

Included with the visuals will be a verbal story of baseball, softball, semi-pro ball, football, bowling and more. Of special interest will be the digitalized copies of sections of a Steeler’s football game as well as a Stambaugh-Iron River football game.

Throughout the evening, attendees are welcome to view the large special display of some of the Museum’s extensive collection of Iron County Sports memorabilia.

Plans are to include baseball uniforms from Amasa and Gibbs City, a Stambaugh Reino Post 21 junior baseball jersey, a Crystal Falls letterman’s sweater, an Iron County Steeler’s uniform and a Deloria’s Red Owl women’s bowling dress, as well as many photographs and trophies.

Doors to the Museum will open for the special activities at 5 p.m. An admission donation of $7 per person is requested for all the evening’s activities.

The “Tailgate Party” will be held from 5-6:45 p.m. The program Sports will be shown at 7 p.m.

The special display of memorabilia will be available for viewing from 5 p.m. until the Museum closes.