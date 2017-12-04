Snipe Lake Pub II goes unbeaten in post-season

IRON RIVER—Snipe Lake Pub II has completed its undefeated run through the post-season tournament of the Iron County Men’s Pool League, defeating Snipe Lake Pub I by an 8-4 score on April 5.

Snipe Lake II was the top seed at the tournament, after finishing first in the regular season final standings, and Snipe Lake I was the second seed. They proved to be the final teams in the double-elimination post-season tourney.

The pool play is over, and the league’s banquet will be held Saturday, April 22, at the VFW hall in Iron River, with cocktails at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6:30. For more information and to make reservations, contact Dave Villeneuve, league treasurer, 906-284-0067, or Mike Kunchynski, secretary, 906-367-2625.