Sign honors Margoni’s role in pickleball growth

IRON RIVER—Pickleball participants were particularly pleased June 22 when a new sign was installed at Nelson Field designating the Dennis Margoni Pickleball Courts.

Margoni, a 1965 graduate of Stambaugh High School and now president of the Recreation Association of Iron County, has energetically encouraged pickleball’s growth as a fun activity for all ages.

The Iron River City Council recently agreed to name the local courts in Margoni’s honor in recognition of his extensive volunteer efforts to provide sporting activities in this community.

