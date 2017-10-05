Shamion hired as new WIC girls hoops coach

IRON RIVER—Eric Shamion is one of the very few West Iron County basketball players who ever reached the rarified air of a state basketball championship game. As a starter on the 1991 squad that reached the Class C finals before falling to Saginaw Nouvel, Shamion experienced a level of success that is unknown to nearly all prep basketball players.

Twenty-six years later, Shamion hopes to use that early success and 15 years of coaching experience since as he takes over the reins of the West Iron girls varsity basketball team. Shamion was hired recently to replace Mike Dallavalle, who resigned.

“It’s an exciting time for me and my family,” Shamion said, referring to his wife, Marla, and their four daughters, Jordan (eighth grade), Danica (fifth grade), Lacey (third grade) and Bristol (first grade). “I know it’s a big commitment. But it’s like my wife said, it’s time to do this, and I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”

As opposed to many new coaches who take over a struggling program, Shamion will assume the helm of a team on the rise. After scuffling through much of the 2016-17 campaign, the Wykons finished with a flourish, winning four straight games in the season’s final weeks, including a district championship triumph over a Norway team that had only lost one game prior.

