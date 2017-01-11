Serbentas chosen to all-state tennis team

IRON RIVER—Along with being named to the all-U.P. Division 2 first team, West Iron County’s Katarina Serbentas has received all-state honors this year.

Serbentas, who started at first singles all year, finished the 2017 season with a 16-4 record. Last year, also at first singles, she posted a 13-4 record.

That gives her an overall record of 29-8 over the past two seasons, along with two championships at the Westwood Invitiational and two runners-up at the U.P. Finals. She placed third at the Great Northern Conference tournament both years.

Besides her high school play, Serbentas has taken part in several U.S. Tennis Association tournament and currently is ranked fifth in the Northern Michigan District (the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula). In early October, she finished second at the Joe Piateck Memorial Tournament in northern Indiana.

● Serbentas was one of two Wykon singles players and two doubles teams selected to the all-U.P. Division 2 tennis team, as voted recently by coaches.

Serbentas and second singles starter Colbi Laturi were voted to the first team in singles, while third singles starter Izzy Hoogenboom received honorable mention.