Questions remain after Wykons’ opening loss

HARRIS—Most high school football teams come into a fresh season with questions. With frequently heavy graduation losses and the need for at least some junior varsity players to step into the holes, it’s the simply nature of the game.

Certainly, the West Iron County Wykons were just such a team heading into their opener at Bark-River Harris on Aug. 25. After their 14-12 loss, the Wykons seem to have just about as many questions as they did going in.

Will they be able to run the ball consistently well, as is their wont, or will they struggle to be a physical offense? Will their passing game be able to produce big plays when called upon? Will their defense stand stout against the run as it did in the second half against the Broncos or will it get knocked around as it did in the first half of the opener?

And the most important of all, is this a playoff team?

West Iron has eight more regular season games to sort all this out. In their first test against non-conference foe Bark-River Harris, the Wykons showed a mixed bag. In the first half, West Iron struggled on both sides of the ball, allowing the Broncos 192 yards on the ground, failing to force a punt and gaining just 23 yards on the ground, less junior running back Josh Nelson’s 44-yard touchdown burst.

Afterward, WIC coach Mike Berutti tried to explain why his team got knocked back on its heels in the opening 24 minutes.

