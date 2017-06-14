Over 160 compete at Valley Raceway

CRYSTAL FALLS—Over 160 motocross racers from four states competed at the Valley Raceway May 27 as the American Motorcycle Association District 16 Man of the U.P. series began.

Many of the racers held professional racing credentials, and the field also included multiple district champions and local racers. The track is located south of Crystal Falls on U.S. 2/141.

Upcoming events at Valley Raceway include the District 16 Hare Scramble on July 15 and the Crystal Falls Classic AMA District 16 race on Aug. 26 and 27.

