Nylund signs with Lakeland

Forest Park senior Abby Nylund has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Lakeland University, a NCAA Division 3 school located just north of Sheboygan, Wis. Nylund was a four-year varsity player and a three-year starter for the Trojans and led FP in scoring last year with 14.1 points per game. She was an all-U.P. Class D first-team selection this season and was on the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan’s “Best” Class D list. Nylund has also been selected to play in the U.P. All-Star Classic and the Kiwanis Classic-Border Bash All-Star Game in June. Pictured, from left, are Forest Park Athletics Director Bill Santilli, Karen Nylund, Abby Nylund, Mark Nylund and FP coach Jackie Giuliani, who will coach the Michigan squad in the Border Bash, which is being held June 7 at Gogebic Community College in Ironwood. (submitted photo)