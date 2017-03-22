Nocerini on SCC first team

CRYSTAL FALLS—Daniel Nocerini of Forest Park is a unanimous first team selection to the all-Skyline Central Conference boys basketball team.

Nocerini was also chosen to the SCC’s all-defensive team in a recent vote by conference coaches recently. For the season, the big senior averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Trojans sophomore Riley Hendrickson received honorable mention from the SCC coaches.

With a perfect 13-0 conference record and a state record winning streak, North Central gathered in all the main awards. Jets seniors Jason Whitens and Dawson Bilski shared the player of the year award.

Adam Mercier was voted coach of the year, Seth Polfus won the individual sportsmanship award, and the Jets also claimed the team sportsmanship honor.

Players of the year: Jason Whitens, North Central; Dawson Bilski, North Central.

First team: Whitens, North Central; Bilski, North Central; Ryan Arndt (jr.), Bark River-Harris; Tyler Johnson, Big Bay de Noc; Hunter Eichhorn, Carney-Nadeau; Daniel Nocerini, Forest Park; Duane Englund, Mid Peninsula; Marcus Krachinski, North Central; Garrett O’Neil, North Dickinson; Logan Hardwick (jr.), Rapid River.

Second team: Jace Briggs, Bark River-Harris; Erik Johnson, Big Bay de Noc; Mason Linder, Carney-Nadeau; Terry Brower, Mid Peninsula; Alec Blank (jr.), Munising; Cade Contreras, Munising; Bobby Kleiman, North Central; Seth Polfus, North Central.

Honorable mention: Logan Heim (jr.), Bark River-Harris; Ben Schultz (jr.), Bark River-Harris; Jake Kleiman (jr.), Carney-Nadeau; Riley Hendrickson (soph.), Forest Park; Mitch Barron, Mid Peninsula; Jesse Mattson (soph.), Munising; Devin Wagner, North Dickinson; Hunter Mattson, North Dickinson; Tyler Sundling (fr.), Rapid River; Cameron Willemsen (jr.), Rapid River; Beau Rondeau (soph.), Superior Central; Joe Heionen (jr.), Superior Central.

All-defensive team: Schultz, Bark River-Harris; Eichhorn, Carney-Nadeau; Nocerini, Forest Park; Englund, Mid Peninsula; Bilski, North Central; O’Neil, North Dickinson; Mason Berglund, Rapid River.

Special awards: Coach of the year: Adam Mercier, North Central. Individual sportsmanship: Polfus, North Central. Team sportsmanship: North Central. Free throw award: Arndt, Bark River-Harris, 91% (30 of 33).