Nocerini gets honor at grid All-Star game

MARQUETTE—Forest Park running back Daniel Nocerini was voted Team Black’s offensive player of the game June 24 as his team earned a 19-14 win in the annual U.P. All-Star Football Game, played at the Superior Dome.

After a scoreless first half, Nocerini set up Black’s first score with a 20-yard run, then scored from the 3-yard line on 4th and goal.

Later, after the Red team took a 14-12 lead in the fourth quarter, Nocerini ran for a crucial first down, setting up a 53-yard TD run by Lake Linden-Hubbell’s Brendan Middleton that put Black ahead to stay.

Nocerini has accepted a football scholarship and will be playing at Michigan Tech this fall.

No game statistics were available. All players in the All-Star Football Game were seniors last fall, graduated this spring and have completed their high school eligibility.

West Iron County’s A.J. Weisnicht also took part in the game and won the field goal competition during the skills challenge on June 21. Weisnicht won with a 40-yard kick.

Also taking part in the game were Jeremy Johnson of Forest Park and Seth Miatech and Ryan Lohrey of West Iron County. Miatech and Lohrey played on the Red team, and the others were on the Black team. Teams were chosen by coaches using a draft.