Morkin-DARE scramble set on Aug. 4

IRON RIVER—Entries close on July 28 for the annual Mark Morkin Memorial DARE golf tournament, which will be held Friday, Aug. 4, at the George Young Golf Course.

It is a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. The entry fee is $200 per team, which includes the cost of 18 holes of golf and dinner, which is served at 5:30 p.m. Carts are extra.

There will be cash prizes, a 50-50 raffle and door prizes. For more information, contact Iron County Deputy Sheriff Adam Schiavo at 906-875-0650 or 906-367-0280.