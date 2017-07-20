Morkin-DARE scramble set on Aug. 4
IRON RIVER—Entries close on July 28 for the annual Mark Morkin Memorial DARE golf tournament, which will be held Friday, Aug. 4, at the George Young Golf Course.
It is a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. The entry fee is $200 per team, which includes the cost of 18 holes of golf and dinner, which is served at 5:30 p.m. Carts are extra.
There will be cash prizes, a 50-50 raffle and door prizes. For more information, contact Iron County Deputy Sheriff Adam Schiavo at 906-875-0650 or 906-367-0280.