League, team switches scramble football sked

CRYSTAL FALLS—The wheel of fortune is spinning again for football teams in the western Upper Peninsula. Forest Park will feel it first this fall, and West Iron County will know its effects in 2018.

For the Trojans, which switched to eight-man football in 2016, it means rearranging its schedule once again, filling in the blanks after two of its 2016 opponents joined co-ops. School officials expect to have an eight-game schedule in 2017.

For the Wykons, it means becoming part of a larger West Pac Conference that will be split into large and small school divisions. Those changes take effect in 2018.

Forest Park is part of the Western Eight Conference with other schools playing eight-man football. Last year, the Trojans played a full nine-game schedule: one game against all eight conference opponents and one non-conference game against Cedarville at the end of the season.

This year, a pair of news items has scrambled things.

The first came in April when Ewen-Trout Creek agreed to form a co-op team with Ontonagon starting this fall. The combined team will play as Ontonagon and will play most of its home games there, although at least one game will be in Ewen.

That erases FP’s Week 5 game against the Panthers from the schedule. Instead, FP Athletic Director Bill Santilli has arranged a game against the Phillips (Wis.) Loggers for Week 5. That Sept. 22 game will be Forest Park’s Homecoming game.

In Week 8, the Trojans will play Ontonagon, as they did last year.

Also this spring, Baraga decided to drop its football program and form a co-op with L’Anse, which still plays 11-man football in the West Pac Conference.

Baraga played Forest Park in Week 7 last year. Santilli has been trying to fill that slot, but it remains an open date.

In Week 9 last year, the Trojans played a neutral site game against nonconference Cedarville at Engadine. This year, the Week 9 opponent will be much closer and much more familiar: North Dickinson, which makes the switch to eight-man this fall.

That game will be at Dick Mettlach Field on Oct. 20 and will be the fifth home game for the Trojans in 2017. The others are against Rapid River (Aug. 25), Superior Central (Sept. 15), Phillips (Sept. 22) and Carney-Nadeau (Sept. 29).

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.