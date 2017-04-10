Lady Trojans stop WIC in five sets

CRYSTAL FALLS—“It could have gone either way—really.”

Ana Cornelia, Forest Park volleyball coach, perfectly summarized her team’s Sept. 26 home match against West Iron County. On a stuffy night inside the Eddie Chambers Gym, the Wykons and Lady Trojans treated their fans to a highly competitive marathon.

Two hours of serves, kills and digs were needed for the Lady Trojans to finally outlast West Iron 26-24, 23-25, 25-19, 21-25,18-16.

“I think they played at a high level today,” Wykons coach Brenda Grubbs said about her girls after it ended.

“Both teams were finding openings on the floor,” said Cornelia. “West Iron did a really good job of keeping the ball in play and switching up their shots,” keeping her team off balance.

After alternating wins in the first four sets, the match came down to a first-to-15 fifth set. Nothing came easy in that one, either.

Once FP won the first point, WIC’s Riley Stine fired back with a three-point haul on serve, highlighted by Breanna Kemppainen rescuing a mishit that looked certain to spin out of play; Kemppainen flagged it down, and the Wykons later won the point when a Trojans shot landed long. Stine’s early spell got WIC to 4-1.

Forest Park’s Hannah Cross served two, tying it at 5-5, but WIC’s Rachael Tefft got them back, and WIC led 8-5. After the Trojans tied it 9-9, the Wykons’ Victoria Maloney took serve and struck for three, including an ace, putting West Iron ahead 13-9—two points from winning the match.

