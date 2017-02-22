Lady Trojans shake doldrums in 3-0 week

Taylor Honkala (20) and Becky Showers crowd in on a Rapid River player during their game Feb. 14.

CRYSTAL FALLS—Basketball is like life. At times you’re not at your best, but you know you’ve still got a job to do. So you psych yourself up, focus and try your hardest to achieve your goals.

That’s what it was like for Forest Park’s girls last week. The Lady Trojans were still in first place in the U.P. Class D poll (one point ahead of Baraga) but with two starters out, the team clearly wasn’t at its best early on Senior Night, its final home game of the season.

Even so, the Lady Trojans focused, buckled down, faced down their challenges and prevailed with a 53-29 win over Rapid River on Feb. 14.

The night before, the Lady Trojans crushed Florence 74-29, and the week ended with a 69-39 win at North Dickinson on Feb. 16.

Their 3-0 week leaves the Lady Trojans with a 16-3 record overall (10-2 in the Skyline Central) going into their regular season finale, at Bark River-Harris on Feb. 23. Next week: the Class D District 127 tournament at Republic.

