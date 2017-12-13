Lady Trojans rally past Carney for first victory

CRYSTAL FALLS—Inspiring halftime comments by a coach is the focus of many a sports story. It happened again when Forest Park’s girls basketball team faced Carney-Nadeau in their home opener Dec. 5.

After trailing by as much as 13 points in the first half, a different Lady Trojans squad came out of the locker room, outscoring Carney-Nadeau 39-20 to earn a 52-44 win, its first of the year.

After falling to Kingsford 52-35 on Dec. 8, the Lady Trojans are 1-3 overall, 1-2 in the Skyline Central standings.

The game against Carney followed a double overtime JV game and the Parents Night introductions, and it started about 40 minutes late. Whether it was nerves (first home game) or sleepies, the Lady Trojans came out slow, quickly fell behind 6-2 and then 12-7 after one. Layla Blahnik-Thoune led the Wolves’ attack with eight.

Carney then broke out 8-1 in the second quarter and led 20-8 before Megan Aberly scored five straight for FP. Carney didn’t slow down, with Sara Sivula scoring six in the second.

The visitors led 24-13 at halftime, and it was time for FP coach Jackie Giuliani to address her team.

“I asked the girls if they had any fun in that first half,” she recounted later, “and if that was the type of basketball they want to play all season. The answers were no. They knew that was not the way we wanted to play.

“So we just tried to fire them up. We said either we go play hard or we shouldn’t play at all.”

