Kinner named girls track MVP, wins three

IRON RIVER—West Iron County senior Emmy Kinner was named most valuable girls sprinter and overall girls most valuable player by West Pac Conference coaches following the conference track tournament, held in Calumet on May 24.

In the final event before the U.P. Finals on June 3, Kinner won three sprints and was second in a fourth.

Three other Wykons won events at the all-conference meet: Rachael Tefft won the girls discus title, Bryant Schram was first in boys shot and Dawson Bongi captured the title in boys long jump.

Overall, the Wykon girls finished third in team competition, and the boys were fourth.

Kinner’s skills in the sprints were on full display at Calumet. She started with a win in the 100-meter dash, in 12.92 seconds. Next was the 400, which she finished in 1 minute, 3.97 seconds.

She was runner-up in the 800 in 2:39.14 but got her third win shortly after, when she finished the 200 in 28.29.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.