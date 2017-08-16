Highs and lows

The countdown is officially underway! Practice for the 2017 high school football season started last week, with players finally putting on full pads on Friday. On Aug. 9, when they could only wear helmets and shoulder pads, West Iron County players went through their paces, as (top) assistant coach Jim Kralovec has them high-stepping over blocking pads while (right) assistant coach Chris Salo gets them down low for the bear crawl. Both West Iron and Forest Park have scrimmages this week as they get ready for the season openers on Aug. 25: West Iron at Bark River-Harris and Forest Park at home against Rapid River.